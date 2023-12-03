Greg Dortch has a good matchup when his Arizona Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Steelers concede 236 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Dortch's 19 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 105 yards (and an average of 9.5 per game) and one score.

Dortch vs. the Steelers

Dortch vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 236 passing yards per game yielded by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense ranks ninth in the league with 13 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Cardinals Player Previews

Greg Dortch Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Dortch Receiving Insights

Dortch has been targeted on 19 of his team's 394 passing attempts this season (4.8% target share).

He has averaged 5.5 yards per target (105 yards on 19 targets).

In one of four games this year, Dortch has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 4.8% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With two red zone targets, Dortch has been on the receiving end of 5.4% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

Dortch's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

