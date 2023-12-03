According to oddsmakers, the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-10). An over/under of 41 points has been set for this game.

Before the Steelers play the Cardinals, take a look at their betting insights and trends. The betting insights and trends for the Cardinals can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Steelers.

Cardinals vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Steelers (-5.5) 41 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Steelers (-5.5) 41.5 -250 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Cardinals vs. Steelers Betting Insights

Against the spread, Arizona is 6-6-0 this season.

The Cardinals are 4-4 as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

Arizona has played 12 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Pittsburgh has gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Two of Pittsburgh's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).

