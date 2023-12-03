The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) match up against the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Cardinals Insights

This season the Cardinals score just 1.4 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Steelers give up (18.6).

The Cardinals rack up 297.5 yards per game, 56.9 fewer yards than the 354.4 the Steelers give up.

This year Arizona racks up 121.8 rushing yards per game, 3.4 more yards than Pittsburgh allows (118.4).

This year the Cardinals have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (20).

Cardinals Away Performance

The Cardinals score 11.2 points per game in away games (six less than their overall average), and concede 24.8 away from home (two less than overall).

On the road, the Cardinals accumulate 257.2 yards per game and concede 348. That's less than they gain (297.5) and allow (358.5) overall.

Arizona accumulates 153.5 passing yards per game in away games (22.3 less than its overall average), and gives up 225.7 away from home (7.3 more than overall).

The Cardinals' average rushing yards gained (103.7) and allowed (122.3) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 121.8 and 140.1, respectively.

The Cardinals' third-down percentages on offense (32.9%) and defense (45.8%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 35.3% and 47%, respectively.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Atlanta W 25-23 CBS 11/19/2023 at Houston L 21-16 CBS 11/26/2023 Los Angeles L 37-14 FOX 12/3/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 12/17/2023 San Francisco - CBS 12/24/2023 at Chicago - FOX 12/31/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX

