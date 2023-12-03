Based on our computer model, the Pittsburgh Steelers will beat the Arizona Cardinals when they play at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

While the Steelers rank fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring offense with 16.5 points per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as they rank fifth-best (18.6 points per game allowed). In terms of total yards, the Cardinals rank 24th in the NFL (297.5 total yards per game) and 26th on defense (358.5 total yards allowed per contest).

Cardinals vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (-6.5) Under (41) Steelers 28, Cardinals 12

Cardinals Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinals are 3-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this year.

This season, Cardinals games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.4, which is 2.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers Betting Info

The Steelers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Pittsburgh has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Steelers have gone over the point total just twice.

The over/under for this game is 41 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Steelers games this season.

Cardinals vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16.5 18.6 17.2 19.5 15.8 17.6 Arizona 17.2 26.8 23.2 28.7 11.2 24.8

