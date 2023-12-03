The San Francisco Dons (5-2) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -1.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 134.5 points three times.

The average point total in Arizona State's games this season is 132.7, 1.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Sun Devils are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

San Francisco sports a 5-0-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-4-0 mark from Arizona State.

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 3 50% 66.5 147.1 66.2 126.5 140.0 San Francisco 2 40% 80.6 147.1 60.3 126.5 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils average 6.2 more points per game (66.5) than the Dons give up (60.3).

Arizona State is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 60.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 2-4-0 2-2 2-4-0 San Francisco 5-0-0 1-0 0-5-0

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State San Francisco 10-5 Home Record 11-5 7-6 Away Record 5-6 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.