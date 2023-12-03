The San Francisco Dons (3-2) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This matchup will start at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Information

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Collins: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 4.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jose Perez: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alonzo Gaffney: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Neal Jamiya: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kamari Lands: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank
189th 71.1 Points Scored 76.2 68th
117th 68.0 Points Allowed 73.4 274th
111th 32.8 Rebounds 32.2 147th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 10.3 7th
88th 14.3 Assists 12.8 193rd
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 13.1 294th

