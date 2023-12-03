The San Francisco Dons (5-2) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. San Francisco matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline San Francisco Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-2.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-2.5) 135.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

Arizona State has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Sun Devils games have hit the over.

San Francisco has put together a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Dons games have not hit the over yet this year.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Arizona State is 57th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much higher than its computer rankings (111th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

