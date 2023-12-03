The San Francisco Dons (5-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Sun Devils have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Dons' opponents have hit.
  • In games Arizona State shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Sun Devils are the 178th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons rank 157th.
  • The 66.5 points per game the Sun Devils record are 6.2 more points than the Dons allow (60.3).
  • When Arizona State totals more than 60.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Arizona State averaged 1.6 more points per game (71.1) than it did on the road (69.5).
  • In home games, the Sun Devils allowed 6.4 fewer points per game (65) than in road games (71.4).
  • At home, Arizona State drained 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to when playing on the road (30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 BYU L 77-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco - Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion

