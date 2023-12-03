How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Francisco on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The San Francisco Dons (5-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona State Stats Insights
- This season, the Sun Devils have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Dons' opponents have hit.
- In games Arizona State shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils are the 178th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons rank 157th.
- The 66.5 points per game the Sun Devils record are 6.2 more points than the Dons allow (60.3).
- When Arizona State totals more than 60.3 points, it is 4-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Arizona State averaged 1.6 more points per game (71.1) than it did on the road (69.5).
- In home games, the Sun Devils allowed 6.4 fewer points per game (65) than in road games (71.4).
- At home, Arizona State drained 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to when playing on the road (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|L 77-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.