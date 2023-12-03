The San Francisco Dons (5-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

This season, the Sun Devils have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Dons' opponents have hit.

In games Arizona State shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Sun Devils are the 178th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons rank 157th.

The 66.5 points per game the Sun Devils record are 6.2 more points than the Dons allow (60.3).

When Arizona State totals more than 60.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Arizona State averaged 1.6 more points per game (71.1) than it did on the road (69.5).

In home games, the Sun Devils allowed 6.4 fewer points per game (65) than in road games (71.4).

At home, Arizona State drained 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to when playing on the road (30.6%).

