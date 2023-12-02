Week 14 MVFC Scores & Results
Dec. 2, 2023
The Week 14 college football slate includes five games featuring MVFC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Youngstown State vs. Villanova | Sacramento State vs. South Dakota | Mercer vs. South Dakota State
Week 14 MVFC Results
Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28
Villanova Leaders
- Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Youngstown State Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)
- Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Villanova
|Youngstown State
|466
|Total Yards
|369
|275
|Passing Yards
|287
|191
|Rushing Yards
|82
|1
|Turnovers
|2
South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24
South Dakota Leaders
- Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)
- Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)
Sacramento State Leaders
- Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Dakota
|Sacramento State
|368
|Total Yards
|350
|174
|Passing Yards
|202
|194
|Rushing Yards
|148
|1
|Turnovers
|2
South Dakota State 41 Mercer 0
South Dakota State Leaders
- Passing: Mark Gronowski (11-for-16, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Isaiah Davis (16 ATT, 117 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaxon Janke (9 TAR, 7 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
Mercer Leaders
- Passing: Carter Peevy (14-for-22, 75 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Chris Hill (1 ATT, 24 YDS)
- Receiving: Ty James (7 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Dakota State
|Mercer
|571
|Total Yards
|151
|225
|Passing Yards
|75
|346
|Rushing Yards
|76
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 14 MVFC Games
Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: -
