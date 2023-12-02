The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6.5), in this year's Sun Belt Championship Game, where they will face the Troy Trojans. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Troy vs. Appalachian State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Troy is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Trojans are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

