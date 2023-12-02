Oddsmakers have listed player props for Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane and others when the Phoenix Suns host the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Durant's 31.2 points per game average is 0.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (7.5).

Durant's season-long assist average -- 5.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Durant's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 12 points per game this season, 0.5 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.

Nurkic has averaged 3.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +112)

Saturday's over/under for Bane is 23.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Bane has dished out 5.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +136)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has racked up 18.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Jackson's year-long assist average -- 1.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (1.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.