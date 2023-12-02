The Phoenix Suns (11-8) go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) on December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 8-3 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.

The Suns average 116.2 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 111.7 the Grizzlies give up.

Phoenix has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 111.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 118.4 points per game, compared to 114.1 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Phoenix has been worse in home games this year, ceding 115.6 points per game, compared to 111.6 on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, the Suns have performed worse in home games this season, making 12.4 threes per game, compared to 12.6 in road games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 40.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 37% clip in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries