Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - December 2
As they ready for a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13), the Phoenix Suns (11-8) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 at Footprint Center.
In their most recent outing on Friday, the Suns suffered a 119-111 loss to the Nuggets. In the Suns' loss, Jusuf Nurkic led the way with a team-high 31 points (adding six rebounds and two assists).
Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|27.3
|5.4
|8.5
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Back
|17.3
|5.3
|3.7
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)
Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSE
Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-8.5
|220.5
