As they ready for a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13), the Phoenix Suns (11-8) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 at Footprint Center.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Suns suffered a 119-111 loss to the Nuggets. In the Suns' loss, Jusuf Nurkic led the way with a team-high 31 points (adding six rebounds and two assists).

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Devin Booker SG Out Ankle 27.3 5.4 8.5 Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8.5 220.5

