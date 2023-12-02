On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (7-6) face the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant posts 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Jusuf Nurkic puts up 9.3 points, 4 assists and 10 rebounds per contest.

Eric Gordon puts up 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Jordan Goodwin posts 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 32.1% from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.

Josh Okogie puts up 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is averaging 24 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Xavier Tillman gives the Grizzlies 12.7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1 block.

The Grizzlies are receiving 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this season.

Marcus Smart gets the Grizzlies 15.3 points, 2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while posting 3 steals (second in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ziaire Williams gives the Grizzlies 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while averaging 0 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Suns Grizzlies 117.1 Points Avg. 108.7 115.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.2 47.3% Field Goal % 42.9% 39.2% Three Point % 34.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.