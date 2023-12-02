The Phoenix Suns (11-8) play the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 118 - Grizzlies 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Suns (- 8.5)

Suns (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-11.5)

Suns (-11.5) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Suns have covered more often than the Grizzlies this season, tallying an ATS record of 10-9-0, compared to the 7-11-0 record of the Grizz.

Phoenix (1-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (50%) than Memphis (2-0) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (100%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Phoenix does it more often (68.4% of the time) than Memphis (33.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 8-5, while the Grizzlies are 2-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Performance Insights

With 116.2 points per game on offense, the Suns are ninth in the NBA. At the other end of the court, they surrender 113.5 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

Phoenix is averaging 44.1 rebounds per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded only 40.9 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 26.1 assists per game.

Phoenix ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 14.1 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in league).

With a 38.5% three-point percentage this season, the Suns rank third-best in the NBA. They rank 14th in the league by sinking 12.5 treys per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.