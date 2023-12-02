The Phoenix Suns (11-8) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

The Suns' +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while allowing 113.5 per outing (17th in the league).

The Grizzlies have a -107 scoring differential, falling short by six points per game. They're putting up 105.7 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 111.7 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.

These teams rack up 221.9 points per game between them, 3.4 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 225.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has covered 10 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

Memphis has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Suns and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +275 - Grizzlies +10000 +5000 -

