Eight games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Pac-12 team, including the matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and the UNLV Rebels.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Colorado Buffaloes at Air Force Falcons 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 MW Network Saint Mary's Gaels at California Golden Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) San Francisco Dons at Washington Huskies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Oregon State Beavers 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - Xavier Musketeers at Arizona State Sun Devils 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - Arizona Wildcats at UNLV Rebels 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo) BYU Cougars at Utah Utes 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) BYU Cougars at Utah Utes 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!