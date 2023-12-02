The Pacific Tigers (2-3) face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. This clash will begin at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Trenton McLaughlin: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Liam Lloyd: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Carson Basham: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Oakland Fort: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pacific Players to Watch

McLaughlin: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Lloyd: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Basham: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Fort: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Stat Comparison

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 335th 62.8 Points Scored 66.2 313th 306th 78.0 Points Allowed 76.0 277th 337th 27.8 Rebounds 28.0 333rd 336th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 5.4 356th 322nd 5.2 3pt Made 6.4 248th 140th 14.2 Assists 17.2 50th 317th 14.6 Turnovers 14.6 317th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.