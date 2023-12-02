Saturday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) and Pacific Tigers (4-4) going head to head at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a projected final score of 73-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no set line.

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 73, Pacific 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Pacific

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Arizona (-6.9)

Northern Arizona (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Northern Arizona is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Pacific's 1-7-0 ATS record. The Lumberjacks have hit the over in one game, while Tigers games have gone over two times.

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks average 62.0 points per game (347th in college basketball) while allowing 75.7 per outing (275th in college basketball). They have a -96 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 13.7 points per game.

Northern Arizona is 349th in the nation at 27.3 rebounds per game. That's 8.1 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents average.

Northern Arizona hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.1 on average.

The Lumberjacks rank 355th in college basketball by averaging 78.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 299th in college basketball, allowing 95.5 points per 100 possessions.

Northern Arizona has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (317th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (71st in college basketball).

