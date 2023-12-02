Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 2?
In the upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nick Schmaltz to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schmaltz stats and insights
- Schmaltz has scored in five of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In three games against the Blues this season, he has taken seven shots and scored two goals.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
- Schmaltz averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.