Nick Bjugstad will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Arizona Coyotes play the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Bjugstad's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Bjugstad has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

Bjugstad has a goal in five games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 22 games this season, Bjugstad has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Bjugstad has an assist in 10 of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Bjugstad hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjugstad has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 5 15 Points 4 5 Goals 3 10 Assists 1

