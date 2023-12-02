For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Nick Bjugstad a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted six shots in three games versus the Blues this season, and has scored two goals.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Bjugstad's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 68 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 17:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 20:01 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:54 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:50 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:57 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 2-1

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

