Will Milos Kelemen score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

Kelemen is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Kelemen has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

