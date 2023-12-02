Will Michael Carcone light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Blues?

Carcone stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Carcone has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In three games against the Blues this season, he has attempted five shots and scored two goals.

Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 32.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 14:24 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:26 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:10 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:42 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 2 2 0 11:10 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:08 Away L 2-1

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

