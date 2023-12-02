Matt Fitzpatrick will play in the 2023 Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas at Albany from November 30 - December 2.

Looking to place a wager on Matt Fitzpatrick at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards
Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick Insights

Fitzpatrick has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in four of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Fitzpatrick has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Fitzpatrick has made the cut in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 21 -6 279 1 15 2 6 $8.8M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

In Fitzpatrick's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 all two times. His average finish has been 13th.

Fitzpatrick made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Fitzpatrick finished 13th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-72 course measures 7,449 yards this week, 448 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Albany have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Fitzpatrick has played i the last year (7,314 yards) is 135 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,449).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick finished in the 17th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the TOUR Championship, which landed him in the 52nd percentile of the field.

Fitzpatrick shot better than 83% of the competitors at the TOUR Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.36.

Fitzpatrick carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Fitzpatrick had four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Fitzpatrick had fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 9.5 on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship.

At that last competition, Fitzpatrick carded a bogey or worse on five of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.8).

Fitzpatrick finished the TOUR Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.1.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Fitzpatrick finished without one.

