Matias Maccelli will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues face off on Saturday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Maccelli interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matias Maccelli vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Maccelli has a goal in three of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Maccelli has a point in 14 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In 11 of 22 games this year, Maccelli has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 6 16 Points 6 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.