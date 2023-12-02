Should you wager on Juuso Valimaki to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Blues this season in three games (zero shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:54 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.