Jusuf Nurkic and the Phoenix Suns take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 119-111 loss versus the Nuggets, Nurkic had 31 points and six rebounds.

In this article, we look at Nurkic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 13.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 2.9 PRA -- 25.1 24.9 PR -- 21.2 22



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Nurkic has taken 9.1 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Nurkic's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 15th in possessions per game with 101.6.

Giving up 111.7 points per contest, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 12th in the league, conceding 25.2 per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 33 6 11 6 0 2 2

