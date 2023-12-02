Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 2?
On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Joshua Brown going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In three games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 68 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:50
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 2-1
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
