When the Arizona Coyotes square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Janis Moser score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

Moser has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Moser averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 68 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:49 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:51 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 24:09 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:45 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:47 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:47 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 2-1

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

