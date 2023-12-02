The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at College Park Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

  • The Antelopes put up 21.6 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Mavericks give up (83.9).
  • The Mavericks score 13.6 more points per game (67.7) than the Antelopes give up (54.1).
  • When UT Arlington puts up more than 54.1 points, it is 1-6.
  • When Grand Canyon gives up fewer than 67.7 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Mavericks are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes concede to opponents (36.5%).
  • The Antelopes make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Grand Canyon Leaders

  • Trinity San Antonio: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 45 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Tiarra Brown: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Naudia Evans: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
  • Olivia Lane: 7.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%
  • Shay Fano: 6.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Fresno State W 55-36 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/25/2023 Nicholls W 63-40 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/29/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 63-50 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/2/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center
12/8/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/17/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena

