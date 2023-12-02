How to Watch the Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at College Park Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.
Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison
- The Antelopes put up 21.6 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Mavericks give up (83.9).
- The Mavericks score 13.6 more points per game (67.7) than the Antelopes give up (54.1).
- When UT Arlington puts up more than 54.1 points, it is 1-6.
- When Grand Canyon gives up fewer than 67.7 points, it is 5-1.
- The Mavericks are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes concede to opponents (36.5%).
- The Antelopes make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Grand Canyon Leaders
- Trinity San Antonio: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 45 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Tiarra Brown: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Naudia Evans: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
- Olivia Lane: 7.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%
- Shay Fano: 6.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Fresno State
|W 55-36
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/25/2023
|Nicholls
|W 63-40
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/29/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 63-50
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
