The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at College Park Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Antelopes put up 21.6 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Mavericks give up (83.9).

The Mavericks score 13.6 more points per game (67.7) than the Antelopes give up (54.1).

When UT Arlington puts up more than 54.1 points, it is 1-6.

When Grand Canyon gives up fewer than 67.7 points, it is 5-1.

The Mavericks are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes concede to opponents (36.5%).

The Antelopes make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 45 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 45 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Tiarra Brown: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Naudia Evans: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Olivia Lane: 7.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 47.6 FG% Shay Fano: 6.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Schedule