The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) host the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Mavericks are 10.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -10.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

Grand Canyon's games have had a combined total of more than 150.5 points two times this season (over four outings).

Grand Canyon has an average point total of 149.2 in its matchups this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Antelopes have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

This season, Grand Canyon has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Antelopes have entered four games this season favored by -650 or more, and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Grand Canyon has a 86.7% chance to win.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 2 50% 81.0 158.1 68.2 144.1 145.5 UT Arlington 4 66.7% 77.1 158.1 75.9 144.1 145.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

Grand Canyon put together a 7-11-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Antelopes score 5.1 more points per game (81.0) than the Mavericks allow (75.9).

Grand Canyon has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 75.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 3-1-0 3-1 2-2-0 UT Arlington 4-2-0 1-1 5-1-0

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon UT Arlington 14-4 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 4-9 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.