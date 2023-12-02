Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2, 0-0 WAC) face a fellow WAC team, the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1, 0-0 WAC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Grand Canyon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)
- Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|93rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|66.4
|314th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|35th
|9
|3pt Made
|6.4
|285th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.