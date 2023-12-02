Saturday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-6) at College Park Center has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with Grand Canyon taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Antelopes took care of business in their last outing 63-50 against UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 71, UT Arlington 63

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes picked up their best win of the season on November 6, when they defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels, who rank No. 194 in our computer rankings, 55-52.

Grand Canyon has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Mavericks have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, the most in Division 1.

Grand Canyon has five wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Grand Canyon 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 194) on November 6

63-40 at home over Nicholls (No. 216) on November 25

55-36 at home over Fresno State (No. 220) on November 24

73-61 on the road over North Dakota (No. 260) on November 11

63-50 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 275) on November 29

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 45 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 45 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Tiarra Brown: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Naudia Evans: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Olivia Lane: 7.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 47.6 FG% Shay Fano: 6.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes have a +57 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 62.3 points per game, 243rd in college basketball, and are giving up 54.1 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball.

