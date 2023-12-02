Saturday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) clashing at Grand Canyon University Arena (on December 2) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-72 win for Grand Canyon.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 79, UT Arlington 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-7.3)

Grand Canyon (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Grand Canyon's record against the spread so far this season is 3-1-0, while UT Arlington's is 4-2-0. The Antelopes have a 2-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mavericks have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes outscore opponents by 12.8 points per game (scoring 81.0 points per game to rank 70th in college basketball while giving up 68.2 per contest to rank 126th in college basketball) and have a +77 scoring differential overall.

The 35.3 rebounds per game Grand Canyon averages rank 105th in college basketball, and are 9.8 more than the 25.5 its opponents collect per contest.

Grand Canyon knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.

The Antelopes rank 67th in college basketball with 101.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 95th in college basketball defensively with 85.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Grand Canyon forces 13.5 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball) while committing 13.3 (271st in college basketball action).

