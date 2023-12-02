The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Grand Canyon is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 101st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 19th.

The Antelopes put up 5.1 more points per game (81) than the Mavericks allow (75.9).

Grand Canyon is 5-0 when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Grand Canyon averaged 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did in road games (67.5).

The Antelopes gave up 64.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 in away games.

When playing at home, Grand Canyon sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than on the road (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule