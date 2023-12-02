The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • The Antelopes are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Grand Canyon is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Antelopes are the 101st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 19th.
  • The Antelopes put up 5.1 more points per game (81) than the Mavericks allow (75.9).
  • Grand Canyon is 5-0 when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Grand Canyon averaged 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did in road games (67.5).
  • The Antelopes gave up 64.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Grand Canyon sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than on the road (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 South Carolina L 75-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota State W 86-71 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/29/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 79-69 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 UT Arlington - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/5/2023 San Diego State - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/9/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.