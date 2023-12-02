How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other WAC Games
- UT Rio Grande Valley vs Tarleton State (5:00 PM ET | December 2)
- SFA vs Abilene Christian (6:00 PM ET | December 2)
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Grand Canyon is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 101st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 19th.
- The Antelopes put up 5.1 more points per game (81) than the Mavericks allow (75.9).
- Grand Canyon is 5-0 when scoring more than 75.9 points.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Grand Canyon averaged 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did in road games (67.5).
- The Antelopes gave up 64.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 in away games.
- When playing at home, Grand Canyon sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than on the road (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Carolina
|L 75-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 86-71
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 79-69
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/5/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
