Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Blues on December 2, 2023
Player prop betting options for Clayton Keller, Robert Thomas and others are available in the Arizona Coyotes-St. Louis Blues matchup at Mullett Arena on Saturday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has scored 20 points in 22 games (eight goals and 12 assists).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Nick Schmaltz has 17 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 11 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Matias Maccelli's 16 points this season have come via three goals and 13 assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas has totaled eight goals and 15 assists in 22 games for St. Louis, good for 23 points.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 18 points this season, with eight goals and 10 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
