Having won three straight, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Coyotes try to hold off the Blues on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coyotes vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes Blues 6-5 STL 11/9/2023 Blues Coyotes 2-1 STL 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes are allowing 67 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in league action.

The Coyotes rank 14th in the NHL with 70 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 22 8 12 20 11 11 44% Nick Schmaltz 22 6 11 17 14 16 50% Matias Maccelli 22 3 13 16 17 5 0% Nick Bjugstad 22 5 10 15 7 6 50.4% Logan Cooley 22 2 11 13 12 6 43%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 68 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.

The Blues' 66 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 24th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players