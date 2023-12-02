On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Clayton Keller going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Keller stats and insights

  • In eight of 22 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In three games versus the Blues this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus seven assists.
  • Keller's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:25 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 3 1 2 18:07 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:30 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.