On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Clayton Keller going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

In eight of 22 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In three games versus the Blues this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus seven assists.

Keller's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:25 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 3 1 2 18:07 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:30 Away L 2-1

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.