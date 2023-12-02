Big Sky Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature Big Sky squads. That includes the Montana State Bobcats versus the Portland Pilots.
Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|CSU Northridge Matadors at Sacramento State Hornets
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Montana State Bobcats at Portland Pilots
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
