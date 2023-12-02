The Arizona Wildcats (6-1) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when taking on the UNLV Rebels (7-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cox Pavilion, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Stadium

Arizona vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 15.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Rebels allow (56.1).

When it scores more than 56.1 points, Arizona is 6-0.

UNLV's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 71.7 points.

The Rebels average 25.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Wildcats give up (59.4).

When UNLV scores more than 59.4 points, it is 7-0.

When Arizona gives up fewer than 85.1 points, it is 6-1.

The Rebels are making 45.0% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (38.2%).

The Wildcats' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.5 higher than the Rebels have given up.

Arizona Leaders

Esmery Martinez: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Helena Pueyo: 4.9 PTS, 4.0 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.9 PTS, 4.0 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Breya Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 70.0 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 70.0 FG% Kailyn Gilbert: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Maya Nnaji: 11.1 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

