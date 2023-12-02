The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center as big, 23.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5 points.

Arizona vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -23.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Arizona and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 combined points.

The average total in Arizona's contests this year is 159.2, 5.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 6-0-0 this season.

Colgate (4-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 100% of the time, 42.9% less often than Arizona (6-0-0) this year.

Arizona vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 4 66.7% 95.3 162 63.8 127.9 158 Colgate 1 14.3% 66.7 162 64.1 127.9 144.4

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

The 95.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 31.2 more points than the Raiders allow (64.1).

When Arizona puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Arizona vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 6-0-0 4-0 2-4-0 Colgate 4-3-0 0-0 1-6-0

Arizona vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Colgate 15-2 Home Record 14-2 6-4 Away Record 11-4 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

