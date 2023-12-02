The Colgate Raiders (3-2) will meet the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Colgate Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kylan Boswell: 13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Keshad Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Motiejus Krivas: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Oumar Ballo: 12.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Colgate Players to Watch

Arizona vs. Colgate Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank 3rd 99.6 Points Scored 62.6 341st 60th 63.0 Points Allowed 64.8 88th 3rd 45.0 Rebounds 34.6 150th 13th 14.2 Off. Rebounds 6.4 327th 76th 8.8 3pt Made 7.0 209th 6th 22.6 Assists 13.2 191st 311th 14.4 Turnovers 12.0 173rd

