Arizona vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Saturday's game between the UNLV Rebels (7-0) and the Arizona Wildcats (6-1) at Cox Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UNLV squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 61-52 win over South Dakota in their most recent outing on Monday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 72, Arizona 65
Other Pac-12 Predictions
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Wildcats registered their signature win of the season, a 61-52 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings.
- Arizona has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the fifth-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 49th-most.
- According to the RPI, the Rebels have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the first-most in the nation.
- Arizona has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins
- 61-52 over South Dakota (No. 94) on November 20
- 68-57 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 111) on November 6
- 90-67 over Memphis (No. 146) on November 18
- 79-66 at home over San Diego (No. 164) on November 14
- 70-54 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 192) on November 12
Arizona Leaders
- Esmery Martinez: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)
- Helena Pueyo: 4.9 PTS, 4.0 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Breya Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 70.0 FG%
- Kailyn Gilbert: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Maya Nnaji: 11.1 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game (posting 71.7 points per game, 107th in college basketball, and allowing 59.4 per contest, 102nd in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.