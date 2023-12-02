Saturday's game between the UNLV Rebels (7-0) and the Arizona Wildcats (6-1) at Cox Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UNLV squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 61-52 win over South Dakota in their most recent outing on Monday.

Arizona vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Arizona vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 72, Arizona 65

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Wildcats registered their signature win of the season, a 61-52 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings.

Arizona has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the fifth-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 49th-most.

According to the RPI, the Rebels have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the first-most in the nation.

Arizona has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 94) on November 20

68-57 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 111) on November 6

90-67 over Memphis (No. 146) on November 18

79-66 at home over San Diego (No. 164) on November 14

70-54 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 192) on November 12

Arizona Leaders

Esmery Martinez: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

12.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Helena Pueyo: 4.9 PTS, 4.0 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.9 PTS, 4.0 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Breya Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 70.0 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 70.0 FG% Kailyn Gilbert: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Maya Nnaji: 11.1 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game (posting 71.7 points per game, 107th in college basketball, and allowing 59.4 per contest, 102nd in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential.

