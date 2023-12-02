The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) aim to break a three-game road losing skid at the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12

Arizona State vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers score 11.7 fewer points per game (51.0) than the Sun Devils allow (62.7).

Arizona State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 51.0 points.

The Sun Devils average just 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Musketeers give up (66.3).

When Arizona State totals more than 66.3 points, it is 6-1.

When Xavier allows fewer than 69.1 points, it is 0-4.

This season the Sun Devils are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Musketeers give up.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Trayanna Crisp: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG% Journey Thompson: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%

6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG% Maggie Besselink: 5.1 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Arizona State Schedule