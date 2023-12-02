How to Watch the Arizona State vs. Xavier Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) aim to break a three-game road losing skid at the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona State vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers score 11.7 fewer points per game (51.0) than the Sun Devils allow (62.7).
- Arizona State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 51.0 points.
- The Sun Devils average just 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Musketeers give up (66.3).
- When Arizona State totals more than 66.3 points, it is 6-1.
- When Xavier allows fewer than 69.1 points, it is 0-4.
- This season the Sun Devils are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Musketeers give up.
Arizona State Leaders
- Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Trayanna Crisp: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
- Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG%
- Journey Thompson: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%
- Maggie Besselink: 5.1 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|South Florida
|W 66-49
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|High Point
|W 77-69
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|12/1/2023
|Pacific
|W 76-66
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/8/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/17/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
