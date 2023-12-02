The Arizona Wildcats (6-0) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Colgate Raiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colgate matchup.

Arizona vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Colgate Betting Trends

Arizona has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

Wildcats games have hit the over twice this season.

Colgate has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, just one of the Raiders games has gone over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Arizona is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (third-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (second-best).

The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

