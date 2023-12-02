How to Watch Arizona vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (6-0) aim to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the Colgate Raiders (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 51.4% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Raiders allow to opponents.
- Arizona has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at fourth.
- The 95.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 31.2 more points than the Raiders give up (64.1).
- Arizona is 6-0 when scoring more than 64.1 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona posted 85.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in road games (74.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona fared worse at home last season, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.0 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% clip in road games.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|W 100-68
|McKale Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|-
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
