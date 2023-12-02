Alexander Kerfoot and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Looking to wager on Kerfoot's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:57 per game on the ice, is -1.

Kerfoot has scored a goal in one of 22 games this year.

In six of 22 games this year, Kerfoot has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kerfoot has an assist in five of 22 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Kerfoot goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kerfoot going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 68 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 5 9 Points 3 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

