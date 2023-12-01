Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Yavapai County, Arizona today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prescott High School at Orme School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1

4:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Mayer, AZ

Mayer, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenway High School at Bradshaw Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Ridge High School at Prescott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 1

7:00 PM AZT on December 1 Location: Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Glendale Preparatory Academy at Camp Verde High School