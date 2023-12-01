The Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Friday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and others in this game.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Durant is averaging 31.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 higher than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Durant's assist average -- 5.5 -- is equal to Friday's over/under.

Durant averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jokic's 29.0 points per game average is 1.5 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 13.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

